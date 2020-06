ING Bank climbs up one place to become fifth-largest lender in Romania

ING Bank, the local branch of the Dutch group ING, has climbed up in the local banks' ranking by assets, reaching the fifth place. ING has surpassed Raiffeisen Bank Romania, Ziarul Financiar daily reported. Two years earlier, ING Bank reached the sixth place after surpassing Romanian