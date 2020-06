Romania’s external debt up 0.9% in January - April

Romania's gross external debt advanced by EUR 683 million (0.9%) in the first four months of 2020, to EUR 106.5 billion at the end of April, Romania's National Bank (BNR) announced. The debt ratios improved, however. The evolution was driven by the increase of the short-term debt, by 3.3% to (...)