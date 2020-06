Romania’s current account deficit narrows by 21% in Jan-Apr

Romania’s current account deficit narrows by 21% in Jan-Apr. Romania's current account (CA) deficit, one of the twin deficits threatening the country's macroeconomic stability until 2019, narrowed by 21% in January-April compared to the same period last year, to EUR 1.8 billion. "The CA deficit to GDP ratio could adjust to an average annual level of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]