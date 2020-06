Coletaria.ro Turns Bucharest Warehouse into Regional Hub

Coletaria.ro Turns Bucharest Warehouse into Regional Hub. Coletaria.ro, a platform specialized in the shipping and delivery of parcels, part of Czech Packeta group, said Tuesday it was making its Bucharest warehouse into a regional hub allowing direct parcel deliveries to Bulgaria, Greece and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]