Car Parts Manufacturers in Romania Shed 5,000 Employees in 2019

Car Parts Manufacturers in Romania Shed 5,000 Employees in 2019. Five large car part manufacturers in Romania – Autoliv, Lear Corporation, Yazaki, Faurecia and Adient Automotive – shed nearly 5,000 employees in 2019, according to finance ministry data centralized by Ziarul Financiar. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]