Omniasig Underwritings Grow 6% in 1Q/2020, to RON300M. Insurer Omniasig, the largest company of the Romanian portfolio of Austria's Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), said underwritten premiums stood at over RON300 million in the first quarter of 2020, up 6% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]