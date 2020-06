Flamingoes spotted in Romania’s Danube Delta

Flamingoes spotted in Romania’s Danube Delta. A group of greater flamingo (Phoenicopterus roseus) birds was spotted in the Sacalin area of the Danube Delta, the Administration of the Danube Delta Reserve (ARBDD) announced in a Facebook post. The group of ten birds is the largest spotted in the Danube Delta in the past century, ARBDD said. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]