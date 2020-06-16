Deloitte survey: CFOs in Romania expect massive drop in demand, reduction of revenues and number of employees

Deloitte survey: CFOs in Romania expect massive drop in demand, reduction of revenues and number of employees. The perception of the CFOs in Romania regarding the evolution of the main financial indicators of their companies has changed dramatically in only several months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CFO Survey Romania, conducted by Deloitte in April-May 2020 based on opinions expressed by CFOs in our country. Their main concern for this year is the drop in demand, as 73% of the survey participants estimate a decrease of the internal demand, and 45% of them, of the external demand. The share of those who expect revenues reduction is 67%, while at the end of 2019, 78% of them estimated increases in revenues, according to the survey. [Read the article in HotNews]