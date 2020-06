Deloitte CFO Survey: Drop in Demand is Biggest Concern

Deloitte CFO Survey: Drop in Demand is Biggest Concern. The main concern of chief financial officers is a drop in demand, as 73% of CFOs questioned estimate a drop in domestic demand, while 45% see a drop in external demand, according to Deloitte's CFO Survey Romania released Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]