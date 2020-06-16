CAB registers file sent by CNSAS on the Securitate collaborator of BNR Governor Isarescu

CAB registers file sent by CNSAS on the Securitate collaborator of BNR Governor Isarescu. The Bucharest Court of Appeal (CAB) registered the file sent by the National Council for the Study of Securitate [the communist-era political police] Archives (CNSAS) requesting the establishment of the “quality of Securitate collaborator” of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Governor, Mugur (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]