GCS: 250 new cases of coronavirus infections in Romania, total case count reaches 22.145. A further 250 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last information, the total reaching 22.415, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday. Currently, 173 patients are admitted to intensive care. Of the people who tested (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]