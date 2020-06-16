 
June 16, 2020

GCS: 250 new cases of coronavirus infections in Romania, total case count reaches 22.145
GCS: 250 new cases of coronavirus infections in Romania, total case count reaches 22.145.

A further 250 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last information, the total reaching 22.415, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday. Currently, 173 patients are admitted to intensive care. Of the people who tested (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

U.S. Department of Justice: Fifteen defendants plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy in international cyber fraud scheme Guilty Pleas Include Owner of Romanian Bitcoin Exchange and Hacker Who Also Pleaded Guilty in Separate Phishing Scheme WASHINGTON – Fifteen defendants have pleaded guilty to-date for their roles in a transnational and multi-million dollar scheme to defraud American victims through online auction (...)

Romanian navy releases command of SNMCMG-2 The Romanian Naval Forces have released, on Monday, command of the Standing NATO Mine Counter Measures Group 2 (SNMCMG-2), informs, on Tuesday, a press release sent by the Naval Forces General Staff. According to the quoted source, the event took place, as a first, through videoconference, as a (...)

Gov't to approve 30-day extension of nationwide state of alert The government will approve the extension of the state of alert by 30 days nationwide under a decision of the National Committee on Emergency Situations (CNSU), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday at the beginning of a government meeting. According to Orban, the National Committee (...)

Romgaz Shareholders Approve RON15.7B Five-Year Investment Plan Shareholders of Romanian state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz (SNG.RO) have approved a RON15.69 billion five-year investment plan, the company said in a stock market report Tuesday.

Rompetrol Introduces Cash Withdrawal Services in All Its 156 Gas Stations in Romania Rompetrol Downstream, the retail division of KMG International Group in Romania, said Tuesday it has introduced a cash withdrawal service in all its 156 gas stations across the country.

Arion Green Buys Global City Business Park in Northern Bucharest Real estate investment firm Arion Green bought in May the Global City Business Park office compound in the Pipera area, northern Bucharest, from investment fund Global Finance.

Romania's Sibiu International Theater Festival: More than 180,800 views during first online weekend Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS), which this year holds an online edition because of the restriction brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, gathered 180,899 views during its first weekend. The views cover the performances and the events that are streamed as part of the (...)

 

