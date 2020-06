Gov’t to approve 30-day extension of nationwide state of alert

Gov’t to approve 30-day extension of nationwide state of alert. The government will approve the extension of the state of alert by 30 days nationwide under a decision of the National Committee on Emergency Situations (CNSU), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday at the beginning of a government meeting. According to Orban, the National Committee (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]