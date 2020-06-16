Improving the lives of vulnerable children in Romania: a Swiss organization's solutions

Improving the lives of vulnerable children in Romania: a Swiss organization's solutions. The Terre des hommes Foundation has been working in Romania for almost 30 years, on projects aiming to protect the rights of children and improve the lives of the most vulnerable of them. We've talked to Kirsten Theuns, Head of Eastern Europe Delegation of Terre des hommes Foundation, about the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]