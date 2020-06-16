U.S. Department of Justice: Fifteen defendants plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy in international cyber fraud scheme

U.S. Department of Justice: Fifteen defendants plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy in international cyber fraud scheme. Guilty Pleas Include Owner of Romanian Bitcoin Exchange and Hacker Who Also Pleaded Guilty in Separate Phishing Scheme WASHINGTON – Fifteen defendants have pleaded guilty to-date for their roles in a transnational and multi-million dollar scheme to defraud American victims through online auction (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]