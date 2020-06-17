Romanian Government to waive quart of annual flat tax charged to HoReCa companies

Romania's Government has drafted an emergency ordinance to waive the payment of the specific flat taxes owed by the companies in the HoReCa sector for 90 days, Economica.net reported. The period matches the time the companies were banned from operating or were not able to work as an effect of (...)