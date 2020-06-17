Investor opens two hotels in Romanian Black Sea resort Olimp after EUR 35 mln upgrade

Investor opens two hotels in Romanian Black Sea resort Olimp after EUR 35 mln upgrade. The once-popular Belvedere and Panoramic hotels in the Romanian Black Sea resort of Olimp will reopen on July 1 after undergoing a EUR 35 million revamping process, Ziarul Financiar reported. The two hotels are now in the portfolio of Mohammad Murad, an investor of Lebanese origin, who owns (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]