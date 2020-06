Scope Ratings sees Romania’s score threatened by fiscal and BoP risks

Scope Ratings sees Romania's score threatened by fiscal and BoP risks. German rating agency Scope Ratings affirmed, on June 16, Romania's long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings at BBB-/negative. The score is in line with that of the other three major international agencies. Besides the fiscal slippage generally expressed as a concern for Romania's