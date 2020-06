Winemaker Cotnari Turnover Drops 9% in 2019, to RON144M

Winemaker Cotnari Turnover Drops 9% in 2019, to RON144M. Cotnari, a winemaker based in Iasi, northeastern Romania, ended 2019 with a turnover of RON144.1 million, down 9% on the year, finance ministry data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]