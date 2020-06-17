Farmexim Seeks to Reach 400 Partner Pharmacies in 2020Farmexim, the fourth largest pharmaceutical wholesaler in Romania, part of German Phoenix group, seeks to reach 400 partner pharmacies this year though the Benefica program it started in 2017 to integrate independent pharmacies in support (...)
Daily coronavirus cases jump to 345 in RomaniaThe Romanian authorities confirmed 345 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, according to the daily official report released on Wednesday, June 17, at 13:00. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania thus went up to 22,760. It is the largest daily increase in the last 6 (...)
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's CathedralRomania's National Council for Combatting Discrimination (CNCD) has sanctioned Google Romania with a RON 10,000 (EUR 2,050) fine for not reacting when the name of the biggest Orthodox cathedral in the country was changed on Google Maps, G4Media.ro reported. At the beginning of May, the name of (...)