Mega Image Turnover Grows 16% in 2019, to RON6.65B. Dutch-Belgian grocery retailer Mega Image, owned by Ahold Delhaize, reported a turnover of RON6.65 billion in 2019, 16% higher compared with 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]