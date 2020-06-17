Parliament: Vote will not be cast yet on Government decision to extend state of alert
The leadership of the Legislature has decided, instead, to send a letter to Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to draw his attention that this decision must be voted by Parliament, and the extension of the state of alert must be approved by the parliamentarians and not only sent for information. (...)
