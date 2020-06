Pope Francis’s bust unveiled and consecrated in Bucharest

Pope Francis’s bust unveiled and consecrated in Bucharest. Those who will pass on Schitu Mărgineanu Boulevard in the Capital, when they reach the intersection with St. Constantin Street, will be greeted by the smile of Pope Francis. In the Square here, which will bear the name of Pope Francis – as announced by Mons. Miguel Maury Buendia, Apostolic... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]