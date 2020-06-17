Colliers: The hotel market could begin recovery this autumn if it restarts operations during the holiday season
Jun 17, 2020
Developers and investors are looking forward for the reopening The hotel industry continues to remain attractive for developers and investors, despite uncertainties in the following period. Strongly affected by the coronavirus generated crisis, many hotel operators are counting on reopening (...)
