Deloitte survey: CFOs in Romania expect massive drop in demand, reduction of revenues and number of employees

Deloitte survey: CFOs in Romania expect massive drop in demand, reduction of revenues and number of employees. The perception of the CFOs in Romania regarding the evolution of the main financial indicators of their companies has changed dramatically in only several months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CFO Survey Romania, conducted by Deloitte in April-May 2020 based on opinions (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]