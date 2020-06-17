Wizz Air announces 12 new routes to six countries from new Romanian base in Bacau



Hungarian group Wizz Air, one of the biggest low-cost airlines in Europe and the market leader in Romania by the number of passengers transported, announced the opening of a new base in Romania, in Bacau. This is the company’s 7th base in Romania and the second one in the Moldova region, after (...)