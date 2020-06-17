 
Romania to have special agency tasked with investigating environmental crimes, including illegal logging
The Senate passed on Tuesday, June 16, the draft law on the establishment of the "DNA for forests" - a specialized agency tasked with investigating environmental crimes in Romania. The project, initiated by Save Romania Union (USR), will now go to president Klaus Iohannis for promulgation. (...)

