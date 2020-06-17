Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products

Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products. Large retailers in Romania are no longer required to allocate distinct shelf space for locally made food products, according to a new law adopted by the Parliament at the end of March and promulgated by president Klaus Iohannis on April 1. The bill (Law 28/2020) also eliminated the obligation (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]