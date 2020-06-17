webPR: Deloitte Romania appoints Vlad Boeriu Partner-in-Charge of the Tax and Legal practice

Deloitte Romania has appointed Vlad Boeriu Partner-in-Charge of the Tax and Legal practice, effective as of June 2020, following Dan Badin's completion of the mandate in this role. Vlad Boeriu joined Deloitte in 2004 as a Tax Consultant and has gone through all the ranks up to Partner-in-Charge. Since 2015, he has been a Tax Partner, a role in which he led the growth of Deloitte Romania's indirect tax practice.