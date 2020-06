Analysts See Leu at 4.94/Euro in 12 Months, Budget Gap at 8.5%

Analysts See Leu at 4.94/Euro in 12 Months, Budget Gap at 8.5%. Analysts of CFA Romania estimate the Romanian leu will depreciate to an average of 4.94 to the euro in the next 12 months, with a peak of RON5.1 to the euro, and an average budget deficit of 8.5% of GDP. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]