Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral

Romania's National Council for Combatting Discrimination (CNCD) has sanctioned Google Romania with a RON 10,000 (EUR 2,050) fine for not reacting when the name of the biggest Orthodox cathedral in the country was changed on Google Maps, G4Media.ro reported. At the beginning of May, the name of (...)