The number of Romanians confirmed with the COVID-19 increases: 345 cases and 14 deaths in 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, a number of 345 Romanians have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus and 14 deaths have been registered. In total, there are 22.760 cases on Wednesday, of which 16.117 are people declared cured.