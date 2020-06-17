GCS: Romania registers 22,760 cases of COVID-19 infections and 1451 fatalities

GCS: Romania registers 22,760 cases of COVID-19 infections and 1451 fatalities. A further 345 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last briefing, reaching a total of 22,760 illnesses, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday. At the same time, the GCS announces that 14 more deaths, 7 men and 7 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]