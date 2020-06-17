Bill on taxation with 85% of the state pensions exceeding 7001 lei clears Chamber of Deputies

Bill on taxation with 85% of the state pensions exceeding 7001 lei clears Chamber of Deputies. At a plenary session on Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies passed, 307 to 1, a bill amending and supplementing Law 227/2015 on the Tax Code regulating taxation of old-age income and allowances. According to a joint amendment of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL) (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]