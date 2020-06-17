UPDATE Coronavirus: How the health crisis has influenced the activity of European news agencies

UPDATE Coronavirus: How the health crisis has influenced the activity of European news agencies. The health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic greatly influenced the activity of European news agencies in terms of working procedures, and some expect a drop in revenues, according to the directors of some of these media outlets in interviews published on Monday on the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA) website. Cyprus News Agency (CNA) "has increased the number of its clients thus increasing its revenues and at the same time there was a reduction of running expenses," said CNA Director George Penintaex. He said that all the staff (journalists and secretariat) worked from home, and the tele-work proved to be a success because it increased news production and there were more initiatives from journalists for exclusive stories. "The Cyprus News Agency has increased its role in the local media, with all media to rely on it while the other media have faced serious economic problems," added the CNA Director. (www.newsalliance.org) Photo source: (c) www.newsalliance.org Albanian Telegraphic Agency (ATA) Director General Armela Krasniqi believes that during the pandemic, news agencies showed that they are perhaps the only trustworthy source of information. The national news agency of Albania became the top source of information about the coronavirus in the country, according to its director general, fact proven by a significant increase in the number of visitors to its Albanian, English and French services. The ATA Director General said "this pandemic showed that the influence of the media is crucial in shaping public opinion," adding that "the future of Albanian media will change a lot as a result of this pandemic." Photo source: (c) www.newsalliance.org Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) Director General Maxim Minchev expects changes to markets and also to states, because of the coronavirus crisis. In his view, news agencies have become even more relevant during the pandemic. He said "over the 123-year-long existence of BTA, excluding the two world wars, this has been the greatest challenge for our agency." Photo source: (c) www.aa.com.tr Anadolu Agency President of the Executive Board and General Director Senol Kazanci said "Anadolu Agency (AA) played an important role in combatting the disinformation and stem the spread of misinformation." He believes that this pandemic has accelerated the process of digital transformation in the media industry and announces growth in media production. Photo source: (c) www.apa.at During the health crisis, the APA - Austria Press Agency used a three-step-plan depending on priorities. APA President and CEO Clemens Pig explained "level one dealt with the protection of our employees. Except for a minimal emergency service about 500 employees were completely relocated to their home offices within a few days. Since APA is part of Austria's system-relevant 'critical infrastructure', we are prepared for such scenarios." "The fact that APA is not only a professional news provider but also an important technology provider helped us to transfer equipment and processes for working remotely very quickly," he added. The second stage was aimed at maintaining continuous operation and production, with coronavirus information being offered in eleven languages, whereas stage three focused on the economic protection of the news agency. Photo source: (c) www.newsalliance.org Azerbaijan News Agency (AZERTAC) Chairman of the Board Aslan Aslanov believes "state-owned media should actively use business tools and diversify their activities. Fluctuations in economic systems require us to be prepared for changes." AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Ionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Also read: Coronavirus: How the health crisis has influenced the activity of European news agencies [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

DefMin Ciuca participates in second day of NATO ministerial meeting focusing COVID-19 crisis Minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday participated in the second day of the NATO ministerial meeting, which focuses on the organisation's response to the crisis generated by the COVID-19 virus and the preparation of the allied countries for a second wave of the pandemic, reads (...)



Iohannis reiterates Romania's commitment to supporting European prospects of most committed Eastern partners On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis participated in an Eastern Partnership summit, held by videoconference. According to a statement from the Presidential Administration, President Iohannis reiterated in his speech Romania's commitment to supporting the European prospects of the most (...)



Iohannis : ICU mobile units, a great success President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday visited the ICU mobile units at the Romexpo exhibition complex in the Capital City Bucharest. “It's impressive to see what we've seen today, these four trucks that, each of them, can function as a complete ICU, with all the necessary equipment. And these (...)



Parliament adopts budgetary rectification of state social insurance budget for 2020 as presented by Gov't Parliament on Thursday adopted the bill on the approval of the Government Emergency Ordinance No. 51/2020, in the form presented by the Government, on the budgetary rectification of the state social insurance budget for 2020. The bill was adopted with 342 votes “in favour”, 28 “against,” and two (...)



Romania demands explanations from PM of North Rhine-Westphalia for statement linking Romanians to COVID-19 outbreak Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) is asking the Minister-President of the German federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia for explanations on his statement that Romanians are a source of a COVID-19 outbreak identified at the Rheda-Wiedenbruck slaughterhouse of the Tonnies meat (...)



President Iohannis, on the state of alert extension: The Government acted correctly, legally and opportune President Klaus Iohannis believes the Government has acted according to law in the case of extending the state of alert. “If someone in Parliament opines differently, he or she has the constitutional right to ask for a verification, nonetheless in my opinion, the manner in which the Government (...)



Romania Raises RON813M Selling One-Year Bills at 2.96% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 813 million lei (EUR168 million) selling one year treasury bills at an average yield of 2.96%, central bank data showed.

