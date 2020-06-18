President Iohannis promulgates law on extension of local elected officials' terms in office until November 1 2020

President Iohannis promulgates law on extension of local elected officials' terms in office until November 1 2020. President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday promulgated the law on the extension of the local elected officials' terms in office until November 1, 2020. The law on the extension of the local public administration authorities' terms in office and on the modification of the article 151 paragraph (3) of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]