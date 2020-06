Scope affirms Romania’s credit rating at BBB-; Outlook remains Negative

Scope affirms Romania’s credit rating at BBB-; Outlook remains Negative. Deteriorating public finances and limited external reserves drive the Negative Outlook. EU membership, high growth potential, and moderate public as well as external debt levels support Romania’s BBB- ratings. Rating action Scope Ratings GmbH on Monday has recently affirmed Romania’s long-term (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]