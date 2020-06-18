RO Social Democrats announce no-confidence motion for after state of alert

Romania's main opposition party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), will submit a no-confidence motion against the Liberal Government immediately after the state of alert ends, PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu announced on June 17, quoted by G4media.ro. On the same day, the Government prolonged the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]