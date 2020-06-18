RO digital platform for manufacturing companies gets EUR 215,000 financing
Jun 18, 2020
RO digital platform for manufacturing companies gets EUR 215,000 financing.
KFactory, a digital platform focused on performance increasing and productivity optimization for manufacturing companies, developed by a Romanian startup, will receive EUR 215,000 funding for the development and the implementation of its business plan in the coming years. The financing is (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]