Online fashion sales in RO to jump from 10% to 25% of total market, post-COVID

Online fashion sales in RO to jump from 10% to 25% of total market, post-COVID. Customer migration from physical to online retail in the fashion segment has accelerated exponentially during the pandemic and the current crisis. Online sales could thus reach a quarter of the whole fashion market in 2021 from 10% before COVID-19, estimates Robert Berza, CEO of Fashion Days - (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]