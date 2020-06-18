Italian green power producer invests EUR 80 mln in residential project in Romania's Timisoara

Italian group FRI-EL Green Power, one of the largest renewable energy producers in Italy, announced that it would invest over EUR 80 million in developing Ateneo Timisoara. The developer claims this is the biggest residential project under development in the western part of Romania. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]