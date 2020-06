RO Govt. to “help” natural gas prices decrease, if free market fails

RO Govt. to “help” natural gas prices decrease, if free market fails. The price of the natural gas paid by households should fall by 10-15% from July 1, as an effect of the Gas Release Program and market liberalization, the minister of economy and energy, Virgil Popescu, said for Digi24 TV station, quoted by Economica.net. Otherwise, “the Government will use the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]