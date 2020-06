PwC Survey: 60% of CFOs Globally Worry about Economic Downturn

The top concern of CFOs as they implement return-to-work plans plans is the impact of a global economic downturn (60%), but an almost equally high number are worried about a new wave of infections (58%), a global survey by PwC showed.