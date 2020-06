Agroland Considers Raising Capital and Stock Market Listing By Year-End

Agroland Considers Raising Capital and Stock Market Listing By Year-End. Agroland Business Systems, a company developed by entrepreneur Horia Cardos, which owns a chain of supermarkets catering to farmers, is considering raising its share capital via private placement and listing the shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange by the end of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]