Samsung Posts 11% Growth in Turnover in Romania in 2019, to RON5.1B. South Korean giant Samsung reported a turnover of around RON5.1 billion on the Romanian market in 2019, up nearly 11% compared with 2018. The group's local business nearly doubled in the past five years. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]