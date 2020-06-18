Message from the co-founder: Why do brands choose to work with Romania Insider and who are our stakeholders?



As Romania Insider celebrates ten years in 2020, co-founder Volker Moser shares some insights into how our media works: the positioning of an online newspaper, its stakeholders and how Romania Insider balances between them, while helping brands reach out to a powerful niche readership. In a (...)