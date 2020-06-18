Donation-funded hospital for Covid-19 patients completed in Bucharest

Donation-funded hospital for Covid-19 patients completed in Bucharest. The modular hospital for coronavirus patients built by Dăruiește Viață NGO in Bucharest is ready. The construction works lasted two months and cost EUR 2 million, Hotnews.ro reported. The funds came from the donations made by more than 250,000 people and from company sponsorships. The hospital, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]