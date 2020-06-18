 
Central Bank To Pursue Sustainable Trend of Gradual Decline in Interest Rates
Jun 18, 2020

The main risks for Romania’s economy and finance are related to public health developments and the central bank will continue to steer measures towards providing necessary liquidity while safeguarding financial stability and maintaining a sustainable trend of gradual decline in interest (...)

DefMin Ciuca participates in second day of NATO ministerial meeting focusing COVID-19 crisis Minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday participated in the second day of the NATO ministerial meeting, which focuses on the organisation's response to the crisis generated by the COVID-19 virus and the preparation of the allied countries for a second wave of the pandemic, reads (...)

Iohannis reiterates Romania's commitment to supporting European prospects of most committed Eastern partners On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis participated in an Eastern Partnership summit, held by videoconference. According to a statement from the Presidential Administration, President Iohannis reiterated in his speech Romania's commitment to supporting the European prospects of the most (...)

Iohannis : ICU mobile units, a great success President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday visited the ICU mobile units at the Romexpo exhibition complex in the Capital City Bucharest. “It's impressive to see what we've seen today, these four trucks that, each of them, can function as a complete ICU, with all the necessary equipment. And these (...)

Parliament adopts budgetary rectification of state social insurance budget for 2020 as presented by Gov't Parliament on Thursday adopted the bill on the approval of the Government Emergency Ordinance No. 51/2020, in the form presented by the Government, on the budgetary rectification of the state social insurance budget for 2020. The bill was adopted with 342 votes “in favour”, 28 “against,” and two (...)

Romania demands explanations from PM of North Rhine-Westphalia for statement linking Romanians to COVID-19 outbreak Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) is asking the Minister-President of the German federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia for explanations on his statement that Romanians are a source of a COVID-19 outbreak identified at the Rheda-Wiedenbruck slaughterhouse of the Tonnies meat (...)

President Iohannis, on the state of alert extension: The Government acted correctly, legally and opportune President Klaus Iohannis believes the Government has acted according to law in the case of extending the state of alert. “If someone in Parliament opines differently, he or she has the constitutional right to ask for a verification, nonetheless in my opinion, the manner in which the Government (...)

Romania Raises RON813M Selling One-Year Bills at 2.96% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 813 million lei (EUR168 million) selling one year treasury bills at an average yield of 2.96%, central bank data showed.

 

