COVID-19 death toll in Romania hits 1,473 persons, with another 22 dead lately

COVID-19 death toll in Romania hits 1,473 persons, with another 22 dead lately. Another 22 deaths from the novel coronavirus have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 1,473, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday. "From 17.06.2020 (10:00) to 18.06.2020 (10:00) there were 22 deaths (12 men and 10 women) of patients infected with the novel coronavirus, hospitalised in the counties of Alba, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Braila, Dambovita, Giurgiu, Harghita, Ialomita, Iasi, Mures, Olt, Suceava, Vrancea and in Bucharest," the GCS says. Of these, 2 deaths were recorded in the age category 30 - 39 years, 1 death in the age category 40 - 49 years, 4 - in the age category 50 - 59 years, 8 - in the age category 60 - 69 years, 5 - in the age category 70 - 79 years and 2 deaths in persons over 80 years. According to the GCS, all deaths are of patients who have shown pre-existing medical history.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]