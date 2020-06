Coronavirus in Romania: 320 new cases and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours



In Romania, in the last 24 hours, a number of 320 new cases of coronavirus and 22 deaths were reported. The current number, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 23.080 diagnosed cases, of which 16.308 are cured.