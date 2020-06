Romania’s Gărâna Jazz Festival to take place this August

Romania’s Gărâna Jazz Festival to take place this August. Unlike other musical events that were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s edition of Gărâna Jazz Festival will take place. The event will be held between August 6 and August 9, in Gărâna, in western Romania’s Banat region. Because of the current travel restrictions, only (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]