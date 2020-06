Village Museum in Bucharest holds craft workshops for children

Village Museum in Bucharest holds craft workshops for children. Dimitrie Gusti National Village Museum in Bucharest will organize several workshops for children between June 20 and July 25. Children can learn how to make dolls, decorate eggs, or make flower crowns for the midsummer celebration of Sânziene. The workshops, which cost RON 30 (around EUR 6) (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]